Vernon choir to perform Canadian songwriters' classics

Photo: Counterpoint Choir

Songs by Canadian greats Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell and more will be featured when Vernon's Counterpoint Choir gathers for its Song for a Winter’s Night concerts.

"Our country has produced many superb songwriters. We lost one of our best this past year with the passing of Gordon Lightfoot," says Kim Harker with the choir.

"In tribute to him and other great Canadian song writers, Counterpoint Choir is presenting classics from the Canadian song book in a special winter concert."

The Feb. 2 and 3 concerts are named after Lightfoot's iconic tune of the same name.

Five songs of Lightfoot's will be featured, along with more from Joni Mitchell, Ian Tyson, Bruce Cockburn, Connie Kaldor, Oscar Peterson, Rita MacNeil, Stan Rogers, and Vernon's own Daniel Powter.

Directed by Dr. Terry Pitt-Brooke and accompanied by Teresa McKnight, the show features favourites to warm a winter night.

Guest musicians Kilt 45, a local Celtic/roots band, will also join the show.

The Friday, Feb. 2 performance is at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m., both at Knox Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from members, at Shear Dimensions Hair Design, or at the door. Children and students are free.