Public attendance limited to online only after disruption of Vernon school board meeting

Photo: Jon Manchester

School District 22 is limiting public access to board of education meetings following disruption of its last gathering.

The district isn't taking any chances with safety in making the change.

Members of the public who are interested in attending the Jan. 24 meeting are restricted to online access only.

“At our last regular board meeting, members of the public disrupted our meeting,” says board chair Mark Olsen.

“They loudly verbally abused staff and other people present, shouting words like 'coward', 'traitor', and other more offensive words that I don't want to repeat,” he adds.

The crowd showed up to the Dec. 13 meeting and took over the microphone. What ensued was an 11-minute tirade from a woman about the state of education; a subject that was not part of the evening’s agenda.

Staff tried to regain control of the meeting by first playing loud music, then by turning off the lights. With every effort, the crowd only became more vocal and belligerent.

“It is not acceptable for anybody to be the subject of such verbal abuse,” says Olsen.

The verbal barrage was recorded and posted on the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook page. Before comments were shut off, 168 people weighed in on what they saw and heard.

The school board also heard from students, staff, parents and other community members after the incident – all sharing concerns for their own safety.

“We are responding to these concerns expressed about safety. We will stream the meeting live over Zoom so we can conduct our business in public without posing a risk to our staff,” says Olsen.

The move is consistent with advice from RCMP, he adds.

Strict meeting protocols will also be adhered to during next week’s meeting. The board will only allow appropriate questions and comments related to agenda items during the public communication section of the meeting.

Olsen says members of the public will be invited to in-person board meetings “as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.”