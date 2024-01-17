Limited number of VIP packages for Vernon Winter Carnival SnowGlobe Concert

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

Vernon Winter Carnival has released a limited number of VIP packages for the upcoming SnowGlobe Concert at the Vernon Recreation Complex.

The Feb. 3 concert features the Dirt Road Kings and Cod Gone Wild.

VIP tickets are $50 and include a complimentary glass of bubbly, dedicated VIP entrance with early entry at 6 p.m., a private bar and catering in the VIP Lounge.

Regular tickets are $35.

The gig will be one of Cod Gone Wild's last, as the popular modern Celtic band recently announced it will be disbanding after its winter tour.

Dirt Road Kings' country rock promises a high-energy night with what organizers are calling "two epic party bands."

DJ Lunchboxx will open the evening.

Meanwhile, tickets are still available for Sip & Savour.

The Feb. 2 carnival event usually sells out immediately, but due to being in the larger venue of the rec centre now can accommodate about 300 more people than previous years.

Tickets are $35 and include 22 vendors offering samples of beer, wine, cider, specialty drink, and food.

Tasting tokens are $3 at the event.

Vernon Winter Carnival runs from Feb. 2 to 11 at venues across the city.