Multiple accidents reported across North Okanagan as snow blankets area highways

Photo: Contributed

Multiple crashes are reported in the North Okanagan as snow continues to fall across the region.

A crash north of Vernon on Highway near Falkland is slowing traffic.

Drivers at the scene say a pickup is in the ditch.

It is believed to have been carrying several dogs, and it's not known if the animals escaped into the forest in the collision.

The crash is reported between Smith Road and Cedar Hill, about six kilometres east of Falkland.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics all responded to the accident scene.

Drivers report traffic is reduced to a single lane.

Injuries, if any, are not believed to be serious.

Another crash has a sedan in the ditch south of Vernon on Highway 97, near Birnie Road.

That follows a more serious crash around midday between a pickup and semi near Swan Lake.

Castanet has reached out for more details on incidents across the area.