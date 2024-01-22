TikTok usage not happening in Vernon Schools

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Evolving technology like AI programming is being implemented in Vernon schools, but SD22 says not all trends are suitable for in classroom education.

School District 22 says there's both good and bad to educational TikTok trends like BookTok and LearnOnTikTok. So far, the district has not implemented the social media app into its classrooms.

“There are some complexities with working with TikTok in an educational setting, not because there is not useful learning on TikTok, but it can take students down rabbit holes we would not recommend in a school setting,” says Josh Vance, SD22 assistant director of innovation and technology.

Vance didn't go into detail about which rabbit holes weren't classroom-appropriate. However, some BookTok followers and creators have criticized the trend for influencing readers' increased requests for 'spice,' or rather smut, in books.

Vance says using any social media in school is difficult because educators need to follow the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act and ensure they know where a student's information is going and/or if it’s being stored. What educators mainly focus on is teaching kids digital literacy, making sure they know where their information is going and how to navigate social media.

"A lot of kids do use TikTok, so they'll get information on TikTok, whether it's a BookTok or maybe something about a science lesson, and sometimes they'll bring that to the school and ask a teacher, a trusted adult," said Vance. "A lot of times, that will start a conversation about good digital citizenship and also a conversation about good books and where to find good recommendations for books."

Supt. Christine Perkins says the district has had no inquiries that she’s aware of. However, some edtech tools, like Quizlet, have begun to partner with TikTok so kids can learn facts in a familiar format. Perkins did not specify if School District 22 has implemented the partnership.

“This new integration allows TikTok creators to embed Quizlet study sets into their videos, making it easy for teachers and students to share educational content on TikTok’s popular online platform to make learning more fun and engaging than ever,” said TikTok.

The BookTok trend gained widespread attention during the United States TikTok trial where lawmakers threatened to ban the app. TikTok Shou Zi Chew pointed to BookTok as an example of the good the app does. The trend has been credited by some creators as the reason they’ve started reading again; in 2022, the trend was credited with driving a spike in sales of print romance books.