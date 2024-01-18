Stand Up Vernon starts anti-SOGI letter-writing campaign aimed at School District 22

Photo: The Canadian Press

A letter-writing campaign has begun by opponents of sexual orientation and gender identity education policies at Vernon's School District 22.

A group calling itself Stand Up Vernon, apparently in partnership with the North Okanagan Truth & Freedom Community has emailed school trustees, Vernon city council, MLA Harwinder Sandhu, and MP Mel Arnold, demanding a halt to "SOGI teachings in schools."

Castanet has already received multiple letters that are part of the campaign.

Organizers provide a list of suggested verbiage, including questions about "promotion" of "transgender ideology" and suggesting such matters are "being taught without parental consent or knowledge."

The organizers suggest schools are creating gender dysphoria among students.

"Whether a student holds a transgender ideology or an opposing view, educators need to teach students that it's OK to hold a set of diverse ideologies that might not line up with their own," one of the suggested statements reads.

Others say it crosses parental boundaries to have "gender ideology/sexual education books" available at schools and demand that parents "be respected and not compromised."

Organizers hope to have their grievances discussed during the email correspondence portion of the board of education's next meeting.

School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins declined to comment on the campaign other than to say for comment on curriculum change, parents should instead contact the Ministry of Education.

Vernon Pride president Abbie Wilson echoed that sentiment.

"If they have issues with it, they should take it up with the ministry," she said Thursday.

Both sides of the SOGI debate say they want the same thing – to protect children.

On one side, critics say children must be protected from it, while supporters say SOGI itself is the protection trans and non-binary youth need to feel safe at school.

"Teachers and schools choosing to address SOGI in the curriculum is not about students developing a particular set of beliefs around sexual orientation and gender identity. It is about building understanding of the diverse society that we live in and learning to treat each other with dignity and respect," Grade 6-7 teacher and SOGI lead Robyn Ladner previously explained.

Among all LGBTQ2IA+ students, 42% report being victims of cyberbullying, and lesbian, gay and bisexual youth are seven times more likely to attempt suicide.

Removal of it would lead to lives lost, Canadian Mental Health Vernon has said.

"How the topics are introduced to students is dependent on the age and stage of their development," Ministry of Education guidelines state.

"These topics may also be discussed as they arise in the daily lives of students."

"The ways that teachers may address SOGI in the curriculum are not about students developing a particular set of beliefs around sexual orientation and gender identity. Educators help students deepen the understanding of the diverse society that we live in and how to treat each other with dignity and respect regardless of our differences."