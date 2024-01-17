Pickup and semi collide on Highway 97 near Swan Lake

Photo: Tony Paruch

UPDATE: 12:32 p.m.

A GMC pickup is heavily damaged in a collision on Highway 97 just north of Vernon.

Images from the scene show almost the entire passenger side of the truck ripped open.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a collision on Highway 97 by Swan Lake, just north of Vernon.

The crash is believed to be between a pickup and transport truck at the intersection of Meadowlark Road.

The severity of the collision and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Southbound traffic is reportedly getting through in a single lane in slippery conditions.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.