City of Vernon working on road clearing, could take up to 72 hours after snowfall

Photo: City of Vernon

As snow continues to fall in Vernon and across the Southern Interior, the City of Vernon is reminding residents it could take some time to get to all roads.

"When we have a snow or ice event, our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policy," the city says on its Facebook page.

That means Priority 1 Roads are cleared first.

Those include arterial roads, collector routes, bus routes, school zone,s and selected problem areas.

Priority 2 Roads include all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs.

Priority 3 Roads are lanes and cul-de-sacs.

However, if snow keeps falling, crews may have to return to Priority 1 roads to keep the city moving.

"Each snow and ice event is different. Depending on the scope and length of the event, it could take crews up to 72 hours to reach all areas of the city once the snow has stopped falling," the city says.

Residents are asked to help if possible by parking off street.

"One of the main obstacles for equipment operators is parked vehicles on snow routes. You can help out our equipment operators by moving vehicles off the street until crews have had a chance to clear the snow," the city says.