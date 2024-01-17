Swan Lake wastewater project moving along, but costs have climbed to $43 million

Photo: Tracey Prediger/file photo

More than a handful of companies are interested in being involved in the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project that will bring sewer service to the north end of Swan Lake and beyond.

Six companies have submitted bids to work on the pipes and lift stations part of the project, which will eventually provide service to Swan Lake and South Spallumcheen.

Regional District of North Okanagan Area B director Bob Fleming is impressed with the level of interest.

The project is now expected to cost more than $43 million. During a groundbreaking ceremony in October of 2022, project estimates were closer to $37 million.

“Ever since COVID, we have seen costs go up. Every aspect in construction is over budget, and now we are looking at an increase north of 35%,” says Fleming.

Both federal and provincial governments are aware of the overruns and have provided an additional $9.5 million in funding.

“It’s certainly over budget, but we have enough money to proceed,” says Fleming, who will meet with stakeholders on Thursday to discuss next steps.

During that meeting, representatives of the Okanagan Indian Band, Township of Spallumcheen, and RDNO Areas B and C will hear from Urban Systems, the consulting firm handling the bid process. Urban Systems will make a recommendation on which company to go with.

Fleming says the chosen bidder will be responsible for two-thirds of the project and will act as a general contractor that will likely hire local trades to carry out some aspects of the work.

Once decisions are made, contracts will be awarded, and construction is anticipated to start this spring.

While Fleming is pleased with overall project progress, he bemoans key environmental permits are still missing. A meeting with ministers involved is planned for Jan. 29.