Vernon parents start petition to save Awaken Inquiry Adventure Okanagan program

Photo: Change.org

Vernon parents are hoping to keep the AIAO program running, saying it's beneficial to students with different learning needs.

Fulton Secondary School informed parents that the Awaken Inquiry Adventure Okanagan program would close after this school year, due to declining enrolment.

Parent Jonathan Jones says he and other parents have started a petition to “show this is a program worth saving.”

“My 13-year-old daughter is on the autism spectrum, and she thrives in this environment. She comes home at night bursting with information to tell us, jumping right into her projects, filled with so much hope and happiness,” says Jones.

“This is a stark contrast to her time at elementary school.”

Fulton principal Mike Edgar says the program uses inquiry-based learning while following the provincial curriculum, which allows students to choose what they learn about.

The style of learning is ideal for students on Individual Learning Plans and those struggling with regular sit-down-and-listen learning.

“The way that these students have engaged with the community, how mentors have volunteered their time to educate these students, has ignited the thrill of learning, empowered them to be curious, to seek out knowledge and understanding in a way that no regular classroom ever will,” says Jones.

Edgar says he’s unaware of the petition to keep the program going.

He couldn't say if a swell of interested students might change the program's fate. Edgar previously told Castanet that choice programs require marketing to garner interested students.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the change.org petition has reached 256 signatures. Jones encourages parents to learn more about the program and, if interested, email the school asking about the program.

The petition says, "As a community we need to stand up and have our voices heard by the SD22 board of trustees."