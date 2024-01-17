Vernon RCMP seek man wanted for assault, breaches of release orders

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a wanted man.

Similar efforts were made in October and August of last year, when Shaun Rielly Thomas either breached release orders or skipped court.

Thomas, 39, is wanted on charges of assault and numerous counts of breaching a release order.

He is described as five feet 11 inches tall, 181 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.