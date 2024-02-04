228944
Vernon  

North Okanagan fundraiser promises sweet treats and even sweeter sentiments

NOYFSS goes pink!

Story: 467704

Pink cupcakes are being sold by North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society as a way of spreading kindness and raising funds.

The NOYFSS Goes Pink fundraising initiative will have staff wearing pink on Feb. 28 and pre-selling matching cupcakes.

The cupcakes will not only be frosted with pretty pink icing, they’ll come with a message of kindness or a compliment.

“This is a super fun initiative we started at NOYFSS many years ago. We haven’t had the opportunity to hold this event in its entirety since 2019, needless to say we are excited to finally bring it back,” says Dean Francks, NOYFSS executive director.

According to Francks, bullying continues to be a major problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online and along with raising awareness of these issues. NOYFSS hopes to raise funds to support its programs to foster healthy self-esteem in local children and youth.

Each pink-frosted cupcake pays tribute to Pink Shirt Day, and offers a compliment.

“Anything we can do to spread kindness, especially on Pink Shirt Day, is something the team at NOYFSS believes in,” says Francks.

“Complimenting others is an easy way to build relationships, improve communication, motivate people, and boost self esteem and self confidence."

Along with pre-order options for businesses that include a delivery service, details of a cupcake auction will soon be announced.

The public can also pop by NOYFSS, 3100 32 Ave., on Feb. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. to buy a cupcake.

The purchase of any pink compliment cupcake is by donation, with 100% of proceeds supporting local programs.

Click here to pre-order your cupcakes.

227174
228841


229083


225556


