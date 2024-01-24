Funeral home sale could open door for downtown development

Photo: Tracey Prediger Vernon Funeral Home closes doors and lists property

The “For Sale” sign on the front lawn of 3007 28 Street marks the end of an era for the Vernon Funeral Home.

The brick building located next to Justice Park was built in 1947 and was constructed as a full-service funeral home.

Kathy Fex works with Dignity Memorial and says years of staffing shortages forced the parent company S.C.I to consolidate services to their Pleasant Valley location.

The prolonged need to pool staff evolved into the decision to empty the Vernon Funeral Home and close the location all together.

Fex adds many of the services offered at that site had long been phased out.

“Back in the day there used to be a morgue there and embalming services, and there was even a chapel,” she says.

But now she says, the building sits empty.

“There’s not even a pew left in the chapel.”

Fex says the P.V. facility is more modern and better equipped to handle the needs of the community.

The closing of one business door in Vernon’s downtown could lead to the opening of another venture.

The property has a list price of $1.5 million and consists of three separate parcels, the former funeral home and two neighbouring parking lots.

In total the property boasts more than 5,600 square feet, of which the largest portion is zoned for mixed commercial and residential.