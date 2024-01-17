CMHA Vernon to host public sessions on policing, public safety, and mental health

Photo: Jon Manchester

CMHA Vernon wants to hear from you on community policing and public safety.

The Canadian Mental Health Association's Vernon & District branch is providing an opportunity for the public to engage in a review aimed at modernization of policing in the province.

The policing and public safety modernization initiative was created by the province in response to the Transforming Policing and Community Safety in B.C. report, which called for the community to inform policing services.

"We aim to gather community members' valued opinions, lived experiences, and feedback to help develop policy and inform new policing legislation for the province, particularly when it comes to mental health. This information will also influence the structure of CMHA programs and services," says CMHA Vernon.

CMHA will host two sessions at its 3100 28th Avenue offices, allowing participants to provide their first-hand experiences.

Jan. 25, 6-8:30 pm.

Feb. 1, 1-3:30 p.m.

There will also be a roundtable discussion Jan. 29, 6-8:30 p.m., and those unable to attend the events can also take an online survey on the CMHA website.

You can register to attend the public sessions on the same page.

"Participating in these sessions contributes to a more holistic and inclusive community dialogue on policing and public safety. Your engagement helps ensure that the voices and experiences of community members are heard and considered in shaping future policies and initiatives," the organization says.

CMHA Vernon partnered with the Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General and DPM Consulting on the project.