Family of Blayne Ferguson seeks closure, safety in wake of his disappearance

Photo: GoFundMe

"Our head knows it, our heart doesn't want to believe it," the great aunt of a missing Vernon man says.

Blayne Ferguson was last seen in Vernon on Sept. 21.

Police have been tight-lipped about the investigation, saying only that the case is still being investigated and there are currently no updates.

However, Melody Bisset says the family knows Blayne was murdered.

"We are all aware that he is dead," Bisset said, choking back tears.

RCMP have said only that criminality is suspected in his disappearance, but Bisset says the brutal beating of Blayne was recorded and posted on social media before being removed at the request of police.

"He was beaten to death by four thugs," says Bisset.

She says police know who the suspects are, and they were questioned – "but technically, there is no body," so Blayne is still considered missing.

Meanwhile, Blayne's mother Linda Cassel lives in fear.

"People need to know that poor Linda is scared ****less ... she still lives in the same town with the killers," says Bisset.

Bisset has created a GoFundMe campaign to support Linda, who has been unable to work since Blayne went missing, "and the bills are piling up."

"A terrible tragedy has struck her and her family," the fundraiser page states... "The whole family is distraught."

The campaign seeks to raise enough to cover household expenses for six months, possible counselling for the family, and funeral expenses.

"I just wanted to do something so she can just grieve and heal," says Bisset.

Blayne could officially be declared deceased once six months have passed.

In the meantime, "we talk to him, we put it out there," said Bisset. "We have to do what we can to deal with it all."

Police previously released images of a blue Toyota Echo believed to be associated with the investigation.

Ferguson is described as: Caucasian, six feet tall, with a slender build, red hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camouflage pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $1,858 towards a goal of $10,000.