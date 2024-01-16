Vernon chiropractor's sex assault trial pushed back to August

Photo: Jon Manchester

The trial of a former Vernon chiropractor has been pushed back almost seven months.

Murray Stephen Kievit faces two charges of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents involve a single complainant and are alleged to have occurred on Dec. 7 and 9, 2021, in Vernon.

Kievit had been scheduled to begin trial Monday in BC Provincial Court in Vernon.

However, the trial has adjourned following application by defence counsel.

The new trial date is Aug. 6, 2024, in Vernon, with a pretrial conference set for June 10, Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service confirms.

Kievit has denied the allegations.

He had his registration with the College of Chiropractors of B.C. permanently cancelled in July.

A professional conduct notice report from the college referred to a complaint alleging inappropriate touching during the course of treatment.