Vernon man with long criminal record back behind bars for breaching probation

Photo: RCMP file photo

A Vernon man with a long criminal history was back in Vernon provincial court Monday.

Dean Nathan Amendt pleaded guilty to a number of breach of probation charges stemming from an incident that happened on March 24, 2023.

Amendt, who was born in 1980, entered a guilty plea to eight of the 10 charges, including driving while prohibited, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and three counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000.

The judge imposed a stay of proceedings for charges of willfully resisting a peace officer and possession of a firearm.

Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service says Amendt was sentenced to a total of 18 months in jail and, after receiving credit for time served, will spend 206 days in custody.

The jail term will be followed by a two-year probation.

While Amendt serves time, he is scheduled for another court appearance on Feb. 12. Those charges span several years and date back to 2021.

The offences include more breaches of probation, being in possession of stolen property, and forging documents.

All are alleged to have taken place in Vernon and Coldstream.