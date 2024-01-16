Support rallies as Vernon arborist survives ruptured aorta

Photo: GoFundMe

Friends and family are rallying around a Vernon arborist after he suffered a ruptured aorta.

"My son-in-law Ray Preikschas recently suffered what is called Type A aortic dissection," Kathy Martin says on Facebook.

"While out doing a job, his aorta ruptured from his heart down into his right leg. After a lengthy six hours of open-heart surgery, we are very lucky to still have him here with us."

A GoFundMe campaign titled 'The Big Red Machine Blew A Gasket' has already raised more than $5,500 in just four days, and the campaign had a humble goal of just $1.

Preikschas is self-employed at his Vernon arborist business, The Fall Guy.

Preikschas was rushed by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital for immediate surgery, where doctors saved his life and also performed vascular bypass surgery to save his leg.

He spent the following 12 days in the ICU with his family by his side.

There is a possibility Preikschas may need another surgery to repair the aorta in his abdominal area, which is still torn through its first two layers.

The aorta is the largest and main artery of the circulatory system.



Preikschas is recovering back at home, but has a "long, slow road ahead of him before he can go back to work."

Doctors estimate it will be at least six to 12 more months of rehab and recovery for him.

The fundraiser seeks to help cover monthly expenses during his healing process.

The GoFundMe page says Preikschas is "eternally grateful" to vascular surgeon Dr. Gary Yang and cardiac surgeon Dr. Jia Lin Soon for saving his life.