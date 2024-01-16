CSRD to vote on $500K overhaul for Falkland Stampede Grounds

Photo: Falkland Stampede/ Gone West Photography

The Falkland Stampede Grounds could be getting a half-million-dollar facelift.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors will discuss the $561,543 renovations at their Jan. 18 board meeting.

The Stampede celebrated its 103rd anniversary last year, and the grounds are badly in need of repairs, according to a CSRD report

Falkland is part of CSRD Area D, and area director Dean Trumbley is supporting the request.

Items planned for the renovation include:

Replacement of the wooden fence along Highway 97

Update to old electrical wiring and services

Replacement of old railings on lower grandstand and announcer's booth

Replacement of rotten wood on stairs and ramps to grandstand

Removal of one concession booth and construction of new concession facility

Putting a roof on the grandstand

The stampede grounds are managed by the Falkland and District Community Association, which has committed to contributing $100,000 in funds and labour.

The community association was founded in 1925 in part to manage the stampede and over the years has spearheaded the creation of the Falkland Fire Department, library, and local refuse centre.

If the funding motion is passed, the CSRD will provide the association with $466,543 from its strategic priorities community works fund.