New band hits the stage at Armstrong pub

Photo: Jonathan Williams

An Okanagan musician has launched a new musical group set to play its first gig in early February.

The cover band Jon's Jamboree will have its debut performance at the Branding Iron Pub in Armstrong on Feb. 3. Music starts at 8 p.m. and there is a $15 cover charge for concert goers.

The group says it performs many different genres of music, including Rock, Pop and Country.

“Yes we can do the classics but we’re more interested to see the shock on peoples faces when they hear “that song” that most bands don’t cover,” says frontman Jonathan Williams.

“2024 is set to be an explosive year as “Jon’s Jamboree” is also the group Jonathan will be using to perform at upcoming music festivals.”

Jonathan plans to complete an album for release in 2024.