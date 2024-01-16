Comedian Herb Dixon brings Full Throttle tour to Vernon Winter Carnival

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Herb Dixon brings his Full Throttle Comedy Tour to the Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 8.

Dixon, known as the "Harley Guy," will perform at the Towne Theatre.

His unique ability to impersonate a Harley Davidson motorcycle like no other has rocked stages worldwide.

He has headlined the 17,000-seat grandstand show at the Calgary Stampede twice in four years, and shared the stage at Harley Davidson's 100th anniversary event in Milwaukee.

"Herb Dixon is a local comedy legend who's mastered the art of sound impressions and live performance. As our headliner for the first-ever collaboration with the Vernon Winter Carnival, he's set to unleash a comedy storm that will leave people talking, laughing, and probably attempting their own Harley Davidson impressions well into the night," says Train Wreck Comedy founder Rob Balsdon.

Dixon has opened for acts from BB King to the Doobie Brothers, Beach Boys, Blake Shelton, and LeAnne Rimes.

From sold-out theatres to corporate gigs and cruise ships, Dixon remains a crowd favourite.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

Presented by Castanet, the show will also feature Snowed in Comedy Tour regular Damonde Tschritter.