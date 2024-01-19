Beached, sunken boats in Okanagan Lake raise question of who's responsible

Photo: Melissa Brown

Sunken and beached boats in the Vernon arm of Okanagan Lake have raised the question: who’s responsible for them?

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says the city is unable to comment on the situation itself; but generally, derelict boats would be the responsibility of either Transport Canada or the provincial government.

“Municipalities may have legal authority to act against boat owners who abandon vessels, if that vessel is on municipal property, leased or owned,” says Winquist. “This may include the ability to tow, impound, or dispose of derelict boats, and the authority to recover costs associated with these actions.”

If a derelict boat ends up on private property, it would be the responsibility of the land owner to contact the appropriate authorities to arrange removal.

The province says problematic vessels have been increasing.

“In recent years, cases of unauthorized vessels or structures that are anchored or moored, sunk, beached or wrecked on provincial Crown land have been increasing, along with demands on government to take action,” reads a report from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

Melissa Brown noted on Sunday that a sunken boat in Okanagan Lake looked to still be attached to a buoy. One boat was fully below water other than the top of the mast, and at least one other grounded and frozen in shallow water.

Winqust says buoys are managed by Transport Canada.

“That includes their shape, size, markings, identification/ownership contact info etc … However, it does not have jurisdiction of the anchoring of the buoys to the bed of the lake (provincial Crown land in most cases),” said Winquist.

Sunken and beached boats seem to be low priority for both organizations.

Both cite pollution and navigation concerns as high, and encourage people to contact Transport Canada at 604-775-8867 for navigation concerns, or the BC Provincial Emergency Program at 1-800-663-3456 for pollution concerns.

Neither organization has numbers to call specifically for sunken, derelict or beached boats.

Transport Canada says anyone fearing for safety due to abandoned or wrecked vessels should call 911.

It’s still not clear if there’s any requirement for boat owners to check on their boats over winter.