Sexual assault trial of former Vernon chiropractor pushed back

Photo: Jon Manchester

The trial of a former Vernon chiropractor on sexual assault charges has been pushed back.

Murray Stephen Kievit had been scheduled to begin trial Monday in Vernon court.

However, the trial has been temporarily adjourned following application by defence counsel.

A new date is expected to be fixed sometime this week, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirms.

Kievit faces two charges of sexual assault.

He had his registration with the College of Chiropractors of B.C. permanently cancelled in July.

A professional conduct notice report from the college referred to a complaint alleging inappropriate touching during the course of treatment.

The alleged incidents involve a single complainant and are alleged to have occurred on Dec. 7 and 9, 2021, in Vernon.

Kievit has denied the allegations.