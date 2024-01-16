Dog walkers continue to use both sides of fence at Vernon's Marshall Fields over icy path concerns

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

It’s been months since the fence was put up at Marshall Fields – but some Vernon dog owners say they continue to use the ball diamond side of the park, at least in winter time.

“People are upset because the ball diamonds are only used three or four months of the year. So yeah, people do use the other side of the fence particularly in the winter time when there’s nobody on the ball field,” said local dog owner Rick Stahl.

When fence construction began in July, Laurel Stacey said she was concerned about ice in the winter along Vernon Creek. She was supportive of the fence, but worried the fence would force dogs and owners off the flat park area, creating a slipping hazard.

Stahl says the off-leash area gets icy as it's not maintained by the City of Vernon.

“Maybe that’s not the right thing to do, but that’s the reality,” said Stahl.

Dog owner Alistair Waugh says he hasn’t seen the ball diamond side of the fence utilized by baseball groups very much.

“They just keep encroaching farther and farther, so they’re pushing the people who are walking their dogs into a smaller and smaller area to walk their dogs, so the grass doesn’t have a chance to grow back (and) it’s becoming like a mud hole,” said Waugh.

The fence made headlines last spring after a group of dog owners opposed the city’s decision to fence off the fields. Ball players complained of dogs disturbing games and spectators and of doing their 'business' on the sports field.

Dog owners felt the amount of land given to the ball diamonds was excessive.

The city ultimately decided to go forward with the fence, but compromised on the amount of land fenced off, handing some space back to the dog area.

Waugh says he understands why the city wouldn’t be able to maintain all of the dog park area, but he's concerned over slipping on icy pathways.