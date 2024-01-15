Loans repaid on Vernon public facilities, resulting surplus returned to taxpayers

Photo: City of Vernon

Two public facilities have been paid off, and Vernon taxpayers have been reaping the benefits for the past two years – but that is slated to come to an end.

The two facilities are Kal Tire Place and the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee chair Bob Fleming says while the debts were retired in 2021, "in 2022, 2023, and now in 2024, some of the surplus, well the last of the surplus from those two debt issues has been returned to the taxpayer through negative tax requisitions."

The $370,000 surplus came via the Municipal Finance Authority.

Fleming explains that as the loans came up for refinancing, if the interest rate had dropped, money starts accumulating. If a surplus accumulates, the MFA will then return the money to the borrower, which happened for both the performing arts centre and Kal Tire Place.

"There's a bit of a rebate, if you like, based on the costs they actually incurred as opposed to those that were projected," says Fleming. "So they did better on their investments or interest rates dropped, and so now they have accumulated more money, so it then gets returned to the borrower."

Some that money was put towards the Kal Tire Place North debt, which is yet to be paid off.

Funds were applied over three years (2022, 2023, and 2024) to reduce the effect of the Kal Tire Place North loan costs.

Now that the $370,000 surplus has been fully spent, the payments will return to where they were initially.

Kal Tire Place North will be up for refinancing in 2027, and Fleming says the committee is hoping to see interest rates fall before then.

"We were paying something in the range of 2% on the money borrowed a number of years ago, when that loan first came out," said Fleming.

"Right now, they're close to double that. So ideally, now given this is only 2024 we're in, by 2027 hopefully rates have moderated again, and we won't be faced with a big change that would potentially increase the cost of that borrowing."