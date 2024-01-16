Vernon man accused of firing handgun inside sister's house

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court.

A Vernon man is facing five firearms charges, accused of shooting a handgun inside his sister’s home.

Michal Philip Wojcikowski, 41, has been charged with one count each of unlawfully discharging a firearm, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, possessing a loaded restricted firearm, possessing a firearm without licence or registration, and careless use or storage of a firearm.

Police were called to a home on the 1000 block of Mount Fosthall Drive just before midnight on Jan. 4 for a report of two shots fired.

During a brief hearing Monday in Kamloops provincial court, Crown prosecutor Kristian DeJong said police found Wojcikowski laying down on a couch. He was arrested, DeJong said, at which time officers located a loaded handgun tucked between the couch cushions.

DeJong said investigators also located what appeared to be a bullet hole in the wall and a spent round on the floor. Two spent shells were found nearby on a kitchen counter, and additional ammunition was allegedly located inside Wojcikowski’s pocket, court heard.

Wojcikowski remained in jail until Monday, when he was granted bail and ordered to live at a treatment centre for people suffering from substance use and mental health issues.

He will be prohibited from visiting his sister’s house while on bail, among other conditions.

Wojcikowski is due back in court on Feb. 8.