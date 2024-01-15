Vernon Salvation Army brings in more than last year, but almost $50,000 short of Christmas target

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Salvation Army fell short of the goal in its recent Christmas campaign.

But it did bring in more than the previous Christmas.

Director Neil Thompson says the kettle campaign brought in $602,000.

The annual fundraising drive had sought to bring in $650,000 to help the less fortunate as need across the community continues to grow.

"We are so grateful for the support and generosity of this community. It speaks of neighbours helping neighbours! We raised $35,000 more than we did last year, however the need has grown significantly," says Thompson.

"The number of working families that are having to come to the food bank to help stretch their dollar has greatly increased over this past year.

"We are grateful for the support of the business community, other churches and organizations and the citizens of our community for trusting the Salvation Army to put their hard-earned cash to work in helping others."

Thompson adds: "Even though we missed our goal, we will find a way to make it work."