Fulton Secondary cancels Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan program for Vernon students

Photo: Fulton Secondary

Vernon students will have one less program choice for the 2024/25 school year.

The Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan program at Fulton Secondary School will be closed for the upcoming school year.

Fulton Principal Mike Edgar says the program has seen a steady decline in registrations, which has made it difficult to sustain the necessary programming.

Students in the AIAO program would be in it for up to five years.

AIAO followed the provincial curriculum, but allowed students more freedom to choose what they learned about. The program used inquiry-based learning in which students could decide what they’re learning and then piece that into the curriculum.

“A program that's all day every day for five years is a lot to sign up for. And the numbers have dwindled in the last few years. That makes it really, really tricky,” said Edgar.

“We have noted a steady decrease in total enrolment across all grades, particularly as students transition out of the program during their graduation years.”

The program was housed at Fulton but available to students across the district.

Supt. Christine Perkins said the school tried to make the program work for three years.

As for students currently enrolled in AIAO, Edgar says the school is committed to providing an enriching and supportive learning environment.

“To facilitate this transition, we will schedule individualized meetings where you will have the opportunity to discuss and plan the next steps for your child in preparation for next year,” a letter sent to parents states. “These meetings will provide a platform for you to explore the academic programs within Fulton Secondary School or at your catchment school, ensuring that your child's unique needs are considered during this transition period.”