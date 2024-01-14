Owners urged to check on sailboats stored in Vernon waters after reports of sunken and beached boats

Photo: Michelle Brown

Owners who've stored their boats on Okanagan Lake are being advised to check on them as a Vernon resident reports seeing beached and sunken sailboats.

Michelle Brown says she was by the water to check on nearby a property when she noticed the mast of a boat sticking out of the water.

“It's still attached to the buoy, it's just only the mast is showing,” said Brown.

The boat is near paddlewheel hall, by the dock in front of the Vernon Sailing Club.

She says it’s not the only boat having troubles in that area, a different boat was beached at least a week ago.

“That one was a windstorm, but how do you get a hold of people? I've no clue,” said Brown.

Brown says she’s unsure what the protocols are for keeping boats on the lake through the winter. She’s unsure if people check on their boats or if there’s any requirements to do so.

She initially posted to the Facebook group Vernon Rant and Rave about the sunken boat hoping to notify the owner.