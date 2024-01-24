Nixon Wenger named Professional Business of the Year by Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Tracey Prediger

Long before building their new home on 30th avenue in Vernon, Nixon Wenger’s founding partners had solidified their place in the community.

Paul Nixon, was one of the firm’s forefathers and made sure anyone he hired understood what was expected of them when they took the job.

James Cotter, a practicing partner who has been with Nixon Wenger for the past 23 years, says Nixon "imbued that principle in all of us. Even someone like me, coming from Vancouver, it was clear we had to have a focus on community first.”

Cotter describes Nixon as a visionary who knew the importance of supporting local before it became a catchphrase.

“Building this office in 2009 when there was the big recession, Paul was adamant he wanted to build it in the community using community people. He wanted to increase the local economy using local trades at a time when it was really risky to do so.”

That continued commitment to community helped Nixon Wenger earn the title of Professional Business of the Year with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Cotter explains community service is expected from each employee. Workers can choose to sit on boards, coach, or volunteer for local events but he adds it’s never a hard sell to get coworkers to step up.

“People like it because you feel like you are part of the community and you are not just a lawyer, you are not just a cog in the wheel, you are part of the community and you are building connections throughout the community and you are giving back too,” he says.

The giving goes both ways. Michael Yawney is a senior litigation lawyer who has been with Nixon Wenger for 32 years. He knows Nixon Wenger’s reputation allows their highly talented staff a chance to work as professionals in their home town.

“The connections that we have in our community have benefitted the firm since day one. I can point to just about any office and say 'yup, grew up in Coldstream, Vernon, Armstrong and they are now working here,'" he says.

Allison Jaquish grew up in Vernon, and after finishing her education in the east and practicing law on the coast, is thrilled she can once again call Vernon home.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to come home and have an employer and a place to work like Nixon Wenger in a community like Vernon is amazing," she says.

Along with having employees who donate time, Nixon Wenger also makes considerable local financial contributions and provides scholarships to local students.