Vernon-Lumby MLA hopeful calls for change from NDP gov't to address healthcare crisis

Photo: RDNO

Campaigning for the next provincial election appears to be well under way as Vernon-Lumby BC United candidate, and current mayor of Lumby, Kevin Acton released a statement criticizing the provincial NDP government's action – or lack thereof – in the area.

Acton released a statement on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon accusing the NDP of failing Vernon-Lumby residents.

“In years past, area residents were able to have their medical needs attended to at several medical clinics that operated in Vernon, however over the years, the clinics closed until finally just one remained,” said Acton. “In 2023 that closed too, leaving the area with no walk-in clinics for residents to seek medical treatment.”

In the weeks leading up to the Sterling Centre's closure, there was disagreement over how much communication took place between Vernon-Monashee’s NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu and the clinic. Doctors claimed they had not heard from Sandhu for weeks while Sandhu said she was in regular contact with the doctors.

Acton also claims the NDP are also failing Vernon area residents through its mental health crisis care at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. He says the psychiatric care unit is running over capacity with not enough beds, placing patients and staff at risk.

The newly appointed candidate also said construction inflation costs have soared in recent years. Inflationary increases have been happening globally across almost all sectors.

“Looking forward, I call on the NDP government to stop with the procrastination, stop with the delays, set the excuses aside, remove the red-tape, and do what must be done to get this long overdue life saving project at the Vernon Jubilee acute psychiatric facility completed,” said Acton.

“It must be completed before one more doctor is injured, or one more desperate patient is left unaided in the failing 1950s-condition basement-style of an otherwise beautiful hospital. The residents of Vernon-Lumby need this care. They deserve it. We demand it. No more announcements, no more hints of announcements, but action.”

NDP Health Minister Adrian Dix has previously said the government is working on healthcare help but has insisted changes take time.

Dix previously acknowledged “pretty significant demand” on the healthcare system, and said the key is to get new doctors from every source. To do this, he listed the addition of 120 spaces at the UBC School of Medicine, the creation of the Simon Fraser University med school, changing how doctors are paid, and improving pathways for internationally trained doctors to practice in the province.

Dix, the Ministry of Health and Interior Health have all pointed to the Urgent Primary Care Centre when asked where residents without a family doctor should seek care with no walk-in clinics in Vernon. The UPCC allows Vernon residents to access same-day doctor appointments.

Dix has said Vernon’s UPCC is one of the “most popular” centres in the province.

Acton’s full statement can be found on his Facebook page.