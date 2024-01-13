Mariel Buckley to perform at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 26

Photo: VDPAC

Mariel Buckley will kick off the OnStage Concert Series for 2024.

Buckley will be performing at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 26 as part of her West Coast tour.

Buckley will showcase her songs produced by Marcus Paquin, who is best known for his work with The Weather Station, The Barr Brothers, Arcade Fire and The National, among others.

The OnStage Concert format offers an intimate performance experience with the audience seated cabaret-style on the main stage, and allows its fans to immerse themselves in the music along with the artist.

“Mariel Buckley’s intimate alternative/country songwriting is a perfect fit for OnStage Concerts' up close and personal performances. Fans may remember Mariel’s heart-felt opening performance with Frazey Ford on our main stage in 2022,” said VDPAC’s Artistic Director Erin Kennedy in a statement.

Buckley's candor and magnetic live show have been charming listeners across North America since her debut LP Driving In The Dark was released in 2018. With accolades including “Roots Artist of the Year” at the Western Canadian Music Awards, Buckley continues to be a trendsetter in the music industry. Her latest album, Everywhere I Used To Be, showcases her signature crooning brand of angst-ridden alt-folk.

"I’m stoked to return to Vernon with the duo show. We had the pleasure of opening up for Frazey Ford last time we came through and couldn't believe the warm reception," Buckley said.

"I've got a couple of new things I'm going to share, and my regular old sad song fare with some stories and jokes between tunes. I love these kinds of shows."

Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students and are available online.