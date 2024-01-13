Goldfish have been introduced to Vernon's Rose's Pond in the Commonage area

Photo: Liz Kozub

Vernon resident Liz Kozub has snapped some wonderful pictures of wildlife in the North Okanagan.

Snapshots of deer, coyotes and birds or prey show the wide diversity of wildlife in the region.

In late November, Kozub snapped a pic of what she said is a Common Merganser Duck feasting on what appears to be a koy or large goldfish.

The problem is, neither fish should be found living in the waters in the Okanagan.

The image Kozub captured was at Roses's Pond in the Commonage area and local wildlife expert Pete Wise said someone introduced the domesticated fish to the small body of water.

He said introducing a foreign species to any eco system is a bad idea as the introduced species will compete with natural wildlife for resources such as food.

Fortunately, Rose's Pond is a closed system, meaning it is not connected to any other bodies of water so the introduced fish will not spread to Okanagan or Kalamalka Lakes.

“There are a couple other isolated spots that have a considerable amount of goldfish in them. The hawks and the eagles and the ospreys feed on them” Wise said, adding as far as he knows, no goldfish or koy have not been found in Okanagan or Kal lakes.

Cools Pond in the BX area used to have goldfish in it, but all died during the winter or 2022-23.