Annual Lumby Outhouse Races set for Jan. 21

Photo: Facebook

Let the races begin.

The third annual Lumby Outhouse Race takes place Jan. 21 at the West Salmon Trail Parking Lot on Bessette Street.

A show and shine will start at 11 a.m., with the race itself getting underway at noon.

Teams of three will race three-sided outhouses using skis, sheet metal or anything else that can be used to slide across the packed snow.

Two team members will push the outhouse while a third sits on the throne in the family-friendly event.

There will also be a barbecue fundraiser for the Lumby Figure Skaters, and hot chocolate and popcorn from the Lumby Chamber of Commerce

Parking at the venue is limited, and will be used by teams, volunteers and vendors, so spectators are being asked to park in town and walk the short distance to the race site.

Organizers say the 2024 event is shaping up to be the largest yet.

There is still time to enter, but participants must register by emailing [email protected]. The last day to register is Jan. 19. The entry fee is $50, and is payable on race day.

All proceeds from race day go to the Monashee Trail Society.