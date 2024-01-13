Enderby is looking for artists to help design street banners for the North Okanagan community

Photo: City of Enderby

Calling all artists: the City of Enderby wants you.

The North Okanagan community is redesigning its street banners and is inviting artists of all ages and backgrounds to submit their design concepts.

Design concept submissions will be entered into one of two categories: under 18 and 18 and over.

A judging panel will select a winning design concept in each category based on the quality and effectiveness of the design concept and the degree to which the design concept reflects the preferred thematic elements.

The artist of the winning design concept in each category will receive $500 and their artwork will serve as inspiration for street banners that will be displayed throughout the community.

In developing their design concepts, artists should consider the following preferred thematic elements:

Representation of local culture, history and heritage;

Representation of natural landmarks within the area;

Use of bold, contrasting colours; and

Avoid designs which are too busy or are ultra-detailed; designs should be able to be conveyed at a distance.

All submissions must include an artist release form and design concept which can be submitted in hard copy by using the Street Banner Design Template, or digitally with the drawing to be completed at a scale of 62 high by 29 wide.

Submissions may be dropped-off at Enderby City Hall, 619 Cliff Ave., or emailed to [email protected] with ‘Street Banners’ noted in the subject line, by 4:30 p.m. March 15.