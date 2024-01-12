Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre will be closed Saturday due to cold weather

Photo: Sovereign Lake Nordic Club

The bone-chilling cold snap gripping the Okanagan has forced the extended closure of the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

The Vernon cross-country ski centre was closed Thursday and Friday due to the frigid temperatures.

And that closure has now been extended through Saturday.

“Due to the Arctic cold front, the lodge will be closed on Saturday. Skiing is at your own risk. There will be no staff on site. Emergency response from the lodge during closures will be unavailable,” said a post on the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club Facebook page.

Officials will announce Saturday if the centre will be open Sunday.

Temperatures at the hill are expected to have a daytime high of -25C Saturday and -22C Sunday before warming up to -13C Monday.

