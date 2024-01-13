Vernon woman experiences range of emotions volunteering at children's hospital in Romania

Photo: Jen Kirkland

A Vernon woman is continuing to work with impoverished children in Romania, a volunteer gig that comes with a rollercoaster of emotions.

Christmas generated moments of pure joy for Jen Kirkland as she watched children open gifts brought to them by Samaritan's Purse, a non-profit group that is active around the world.

Operation Christmas Child generates tens of thousands of gift boxes annually for children who otherwise may not get anything for Christmas.

Several thousand gift boxes are donated every year from Vernon.

This past Christmas, Kirkland helped hand out presents that were packed by residents of Austria.

“It made me think of so many people I know from back home who have done Operation Christmas Child for years, so to see the other side was fantastic,” she wrote in an email. “To see the generosity around the world, and to be recipients of these gifts here in Romania, is humbling to say the least. Thank you to everyone who participates annually for this great project.”

Kirkland, who volunteers at a children's hospital working with some of the poorest families in Europe, then went from the joy of giving to the heartache of caring.

“We've had quite a few very sick kids at the hospital. The kids that we play with, hold and feed, are those that, for one reason or another, have been left at the hospital by their parents,” she said.

On her last shift before New Years, Kirkland walked into one of the hospital rooms and saw five children between five months and six years old, two of which had a terrible case of scabies and were not to be touched.

A fellow volunteer, Steffi, said it was the worst case of scabies she had seen in 20 years at the hospital.

“Writing this now makes me tear up actually, makes me remember what I saw and the awful scarring and scabs all over their little bodies,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland did what she could to comfort the children and played a silly game that generated a smile from one of the children.

“One nurse came in very upset about these kids and said that the mother should be in jail and that the kids should be in the infectious disease hospital in Brasov, and not here at the children's hospital. All I know is that I could still see hope in that little girl's eyes when she looked at me and smiled. And I just pray that her hope never goes out.”

This week, Kirkland is back at the Agape Centre after-school program where she will be teaching English to Romanian teachers.

She is also expanding her duties to teach teenagers English.

Kirkland is paying for the long-term missions trip under the umbrella of Firm Foundations Romania on her own and through donations. She receives no government funding of any sort.

To help Kirkland continue her work with children and teens, click here.

Tax receipts will be issued.