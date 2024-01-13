Armstrong homeowners sue city over flooding from fire hydrant

Photo: Google Street View

An Armstrong couple is suing the city over the flooding of their property.

A notice of civil claim filed in BC Supreme Court details damages caused in the wake of a collision in front of the home of Ed and Marion Friesen on Wood Avenue in Armstrong.

On Jan. 4, 2022, an accident involving a Fox Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Electrical vehicle and a Ford F-350 driven by an unknown man damaged the hydrant in front of the Friesens' property.

An orange barrel was placed over the hydrant to notify the need for repairs.

The Friesens list the City of Armstrong, Fox, the John Doe driver, and a city contractor listed as ABC Corp. in their claim.

ABC conducted maintenance and repairs on the fire hydrant.

The company attempted to repair the hydrant on Jan 7 – but later that day, the Freisens "looked out their window and saw a geyser of water coming out of the hydrant," the notice of claim states.

City workers arrived to turn off the water, but the shut-off vale didn't operate properly, allegedly leaving the water to run for about an hour.

The resulting flood destroyed the foundation of the Friesens' home and caused extensive damage, resulting in the "complete loss" of the home.

They say the city owed a duty of care to use "reasonable skill, diligence and competence in conducting the maintenance and repair work."

The claim asserts all of the defendants contributed to the damage and loss, and are liable.

The Friesens seek unspecified damages and costs.

Those include loss of property, storage of belongings, landscaping repairs, loss of use and enjoyment of their home, and additional living expenses.

The defendants have 21 days to respond to the claims.