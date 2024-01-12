Arson charges stayed in wake of massive Coldstream house fire

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Charges have been stayed against a man previously accused in a major Coldstream structure fire.

Matthew Mason had been charged with arson of an inhabited property following a Jan. 14 2022 blaze that destroyed a sprawling home on Hawthorne Place.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated during the massive fire, which burned into the next day and could be seen from kilometres away.

The fire was considered suspicious from the beginning.

Mason was charged shortly after the fire, but Vernon Crown counsel Matthew Blow confirms in a Jan. 11 email shared with Castanet that the arson charge is now stayed.

As well, the stay of proceedings also applies to a charge of breaching a release order in Lumby.

A stay does not mean the charges are dropped, just that they are no longer being pursued.

While prosecution may not be moving forward on those charges, Mason is no stranger to the law.

Public court records show Mason has a lengthy record dating back to 2008 in Vernon, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Surrey, and Vancouver.

Those charges included criminal harassment, break and enter, breach of probation, theft, mischief, possession of stolen property, assault, flight from a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and dangerous driving.