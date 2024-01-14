Vernon students, teachers invited to share memories of breakfast program

Photo: File photo

Anne Rea has been instrumental in providing thousands of breakfasts for an untold number of Vernon students.

To mark 20 years of breakfasts, students, teachers and anyone else touched by the program is urged to stop by Faith Baptist Church on Jan. 20.

The celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. will serve to share memories of the program.

“We are going to have goodies and a reminiscing time,” says Rea. “We are hoping former and current teachers and students will come and say 'hi' and let us know what they are doing. It will be a time to get reconnected.”

Rea got the idea to start a breakfast program when a youth group from her church rented out the gym at Harwood Elementary.

After talking to the school’s principal about how she could give back, she learned students were coming to school hungry – and she knew she could help.

“We knew in the community there was a need, and students aren’t going to learn if they are hungry,” she says.

So, with financial backing from Faith Baptist, Rea started providing breakfast for Harwood students.

“At Harwood, we've done breakfast every day for 20 years, except during COVID we weren't able to do it, and since 2015 we have done breakfast everyday at (W.L.) Seaton,” she says.

Rea also provides lunch once a week at Seaton as well.

While the church pays for all of the Harwood breakfasts, the cost to assist Seaton students is shared between the church, school and local businesses that provide donations.