Cherryville hay barn goes up in flames, no animals or people hurt

Photo: Kindra Peterson

A hay barn went up in flames in rural Cherryville Friday morning.

Kindra Peterson says her parents' barn was destroyed by fire about 8:30 a.m., leaving them with no hay for their horses and goats.

It's not known what started the fire, which burned the Hollingsworth Road structure to the ground as it is outside the Lumby Fire Department's service area.

All she and her parents, Robin and Terence Lewis, could do was watch the barn burn.

The fire spread to a small steel shed beside and very nearly into the forest on a neighbour's property, burning just one tree before it petered out.

The barn is a complete loss, along with the hay, dirt bike gear, tools, farm equipment, and horse tack that was inside.

Peterson says no one was hurt in the blaze, and they were able to safely move dogs and goats away from the flames. The animals were not inside the barn at the time of the fire.

"All we could do is try to get stuff out of the way," says Peterson.

She put a social media plea for hay to feed the animals, and says neighbours have stepped up with enough to last the next week.