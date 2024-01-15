In his own words, Vernon school board protester paints picture of conspiracies and falsehoods

Photo: YouTube Vernon school trustees walk out of their Dec. 13 meeting after disruption.

A fired employee of Vernon's School District 22 is accusing the board of education of "false and misleading" police reports, criminal negligence, abuse of authority, and professional misconduct.

In an email to the district, school trustees and RCMP, Brad Weston, a father of two children in the local school system, says he has lost faith in school leadership.

Weston claims "unlawful" mandates and policies have been "forced" on staff and students.

He was part of a crowd that disrupted the school board meeting on Dec. 13, when a woman stepped to the microphone and read a lengthy manifesto against sexual orientation and gender identity education policy at the district.

Trustees left the room, staff turned on loud music and shut off the lights to discourage the protest before police were called to the scene.

Weston claims anyone who questions SD22 policy is derided as a "fascist, bigot, hater, conspiracy theorist, homophobe and/or transphobe."

He says he has tried to raise questions at school board meetings for years and refers to himself as an "attorney in fact in the Sovereign Court of the Land."

His Bradley Ulyn Charles Weston Facebook page is full of posts on multiple conspiracy theories.

In his lengthy email, he says he questioned the district in 2020 on what he calls "serious public health and safety concerns regarding wireless technologies and artificial intelligence systems."

He has had numerous police reports filed against him by the district and in his own words says he has been deemed a threat to staff and students.

Weston says he was placed on unpaid leave from his position as a janitor before he was fired in 2020.

He claims to have been defamed and says he has been unable to find equivalent work since his firing.

Weston rails against the COVID vaccine and SOGI education materials, including graphic images from books that are not on the B.C. approved reading list for schools. The same images from the book Perfectly Normal were on display during the anti-SOGI rally at Polson Park in September.

He says he and others have been asked to leave multiple school board meetings.

"Not once, in the last two and a half years that I have been attending School District 22 board meetings, have I seen a member of the general public say, or do anything threatening, or violent towards anyone at any time," he says.

He calls for the board's resignation and says he and others just want to have their questions answered.

Weston demands a "full response and explanation" from the board and district – but SD22 Supt. Christine Perkins isn't playing along.

In an emailed reply, she said: "We will not be responding to this or any future communications from you. Not responding to you does not in any way indicate agreement with any of the statements you have made."

He concludes with a demand for $2,500 per hour for his time, "plus copying and filing fees."