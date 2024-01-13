Vernon historian digitizes 1956 footage of Boy Scout camping trip

Today's voyage down memory lane is a trip to a warm lake in 1956.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has converted old colour film of a Boy Scout camping trip from 68 years ago to digital.

Some may recognize older relatives in their younger days as the Vernon scouts would now be in their 80s.

The Kodachrome film of the camping trip to Peters Lake in the Monashees was shot by Doug Kermode, says Arseneault.

“It also features an early Pacific Western float plane CF-EOO dropping off supplies for the scouts. This aircraft was the first Cessna 180 to enter service in the Yukon in 1953 when it flew for Whitehorse Flying Service. CF-EOO joined PWA shortly after,” says Arseneault.

Where this aircraft went after that is a mystery.

“It may be laying in a farmer’s field or a hangar forgotten. Perhaps someone may shed light on this mystery.”

Kermode Studios may be familiar to longtime residents of Vernon. Doug Kermode was born in Vernon in 1913, the son of Jack and Marion Kermode, both from England. Jack was a Western Canada volunteer in the Strathcona's Horse regiment that fought in the Boer War in 1900.

He received his education at Vernon elementary and secondary schools, and followed in his father's footsteps as an amateur photographer.

He did freelance work and in 1940 was placed in charge of Meeres Studio in Vernon.

In 1954, Kermode became a stringer for CBC television news, covering the North Okanagan. He became interested in the Vernon Little Theatre in the 1940s, winning best actor awards in 1948 and 1955. He produced 11 plays and directed several skits.

In 1979, Kermode was awarded an honorary membership in the Professional Photographers Association of B.C. He retired in 1982 with a legacy of being one of Vernon’s memorable 20th century photographers.

Arseneault has collected Kermode reels over the past 30 years, and is always looking for any of his forgotten or lost reels, along with others. He encourages comments on his Youtube page if people recognize any features of the vintage reels.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm footage of the Okanagan is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].