Driver to be tried by judge alone in deadly Vernon collision that claimed two lives

A Vernon man facing multiple charges in a deadly crash that killed two people has elected to be tried by Supreme Court judge alone.

Michael Rodine is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of causing death while driving with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit, and two counts of impaired driving causing death.

The charges stem from an Aug. 5, 2022, incident on Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

The head-on collision resulted in the death of two grandparents on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver.

The crash between a pickup and SUV closed the highway for hours, creating kilometres-long back-ups.

Rodine will be back in court Feb. 1.