Vernon social agencies doing what they can to help the unhoused during bitter cold snap

Photo: Pixabay

Being homeless is difficult at the best of times – but when it's this cold outside, it can become life threatening.

Turning Points Collaborative Society is at the front line of helping the unhoused in Vernon and has programs to help them get through the deep freeze expected to last into next week.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures as cold as -35 C.

“It's nasty and terrible out there,” Turning Points' Laurie Case said Friday.

“Good news, we haven't heard of any incidents overnight, but the warming bus was full last night,” said Case.

The warming bus runs from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., to give people a place to get out of the cold.

“We have extended the warming station in the shelter,” Case added. “So from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the hours that the warming bus isn't in operation, we've added an area and some staff with coffee, snacks and a place to stay warm. When the bus stops running, if they want, they can come inside the shelter.”

Six additional mats have been added for overnight stays. That is in addition to the 60 mats already in place.

Not surprisingly, the shelter is full every night.

Officials are also looking for more warm blankets and winter clothing. “Anything to help people keep warm,” Case said.

Turning Points has been reaching to local hotels for old blankets they might be able to donate. The public is also being asked to donate what they can.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 2506 37th St., or at the Cammy LaFleur Outreach Clinic, 2800 33rd St.

Demand for services in general has increased for Turning Points programs over the past year.

“No one gets turned away,” Case said. “No one can survive in this weather outside. It is important people know where to go.”

The warming bus can be flagged down wherever it is seen, and Case says people can call 250-241-2217 to arrange pick up.

The Upper Room Mission is seeing some 200 people during the day, keeping warm at the downtown facility.

Pastor Brent Henderson says the mission provides meals for more than 150 people twice a day.

To keep people warm at night, the URM has installed mats for overnight guests.

“We are a day shelter, so people can come in nine o'clock in the morning and we close at four ... they can get hot coffee, tea and two meals day,” Henderson said.

The mission opens again at 10 p.m. with room for 30 people.

“We would normally have 15 beds, so right now we have 30 beds available for our folks in the community,” he said, adding people have to sign up during the day to stay that night.

The guests must leave the facility at 7 a.m. so it can be cleaned before reopening at 9 a.m. for the day.