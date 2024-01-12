Early bird passes on sale now for summer's Armstrong Metalfest

Photo: Derrek Carr The Zenith Passage at AMF 2023.

It's not until summer, but you can rock out while you wait by securing early bird tickets for Armstrong Metalfest.

Tickets are on sale now for the July 12-13 event at Hassen Arena.

Billed as "Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit," the 14th annual headbanger gathering will feature a diverse lineup of acts.

"It's one of the premier festivals of its kind in Canada, showcasing the biggest names in local, national, and international heavy metal music," the Vancouver Sun has said of the festival.

Last year's festival broke attendance records, say organizers, with earth-shaking rockers such as Warbringer, Fallujah, Enterprise Earth, The Zenith Passage, Vale of Pnath, Striker, and more.

The festival weekend includes free camping, wrestling, scavenger hunts – and of course, heavy metal cranked to 11.

Early bird weekend passes are available https://armstrongmetalfest.ca? until Feb. 29.