Two drivers lose their vehicles for a week after excessive speeds on Highway 97

Photo: Vernon RCMP

BC Highway Patrol took two leadfoots off the road this week in the North Okanagan.

Officers clocked a pair of vehicles at 146 and 162 km/h on Highway 97 heading towards Monte Creek.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP shared photos of one of them, a Dodge Ram pickup on the back of a tow truck.

Both drivers were fined for excessive speed and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

"Speeds like this are never safe and (are) even more dangerous during winter driving conditions," police said.

"Take your time and make sure you arrive at your destination safely."