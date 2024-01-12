GVAC approves $60,000 for Vernon's Towne Theatre

Photo: Jon Manchester

Lovers of the Towne Theatre can breathe a sigh of relief as the Vernon landmark's future finds solid ground thanks to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee approving a $60,000 grant to the theatre.

Board member Donna Elliott wants to be clear, the immediate future of the Towne was never in jeopardy. The funding will be used to complete the final phase of renovations to help the theatre diversify and find its long term success. She says the funding is not for operational costs and the theatre wouldn’t have been in imminent threat of closure if the funding hadn’t come through.

“It allows us to meet our vision of diversifying to be able to bring in bigger acts, and therefore generate more revenue to make us more financially viable and stable for the long term,” said Elliott.

Initially the Regional District of North Okanagan was recommending the funding be declined. It’s because funding the full $60,000, alongside the other grant requests, would have increased the Greater Vernon Area Arts Culture & Youth Projects grant program budget by $48,760.

Elliot says the discussion at the GVAC meeting was primarily positive, but concerns over RDNO not owning the Towne’s building were raised. Ultimately the Towne still walked away with the funding which will allow the theatre to receive an additional funding grant from the province which required monies be matched.

She says she believes the committee sees the theatre as a viable part of the community.

“If we didn't pick it up as a nonprofit, nobody's going to buy and take on a theater in today's economy there's no way, and then you would end up with a shuttered building that is a block by a block in size. That's not what the city would ever want. So definitely, they, I do believe, are supportive in keeping that block very viable.”

As for what the funds will bring, people can expect to see new speakers, baffling and curtains, among smaller and less visually noticeable changes. The renovation will help the theatre achieve its long term vision of being more than a cinema and hosting live acts.

“It has been our vision for the past four years. Each step we get closer and closer to concluding that, so this money was really crucial in letting us get that final phase done.”

Elliott says the theatre helps to keep Vernon’s downtown safe by bringing people to the area.

Ultimately she said the Okanagan Screen Arts Society is elated about the funding, and looking forward to providing Vernon with a much wider array of events.