DIY pap smear kits soon to come from BC Cancer - what's inside?

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Ladies: Ever thought about doing your own pap smear?

It will soon be possible for women in British Columbian to complete their own cervix self-screening.

The at-home test kits announced this week aren't exactly the same as a pap smear at the doctor's office, where a speculum allows health-care providers to see a patient's cervix and collect a sample.

The new self-screening kits will have people collect their own sample by swabbing their vagina.

With Vernonites continuing to grapple with a lack of doctors and no walk-in clinic, BC Cancer is offering a solution – at least in the area of women's reproductive health.

Starting Jan. 29, residents with or without a doctor will be able to order a self-screening kit to test for human papillomavirus (HPV) at home.

Castanet received an advance copy of the kit and its contents. Inside, you’ll find a swab and tube, plastic baggie, return envelope, lab requisition form, and instructions on how to use the kit.

BC Cancer says the test can be administered at home or at a health-care provider’s office, wherever patients feel most comfortable.

“‎Cervix self-screening is easy and should not hurt. You collect a sample by turning a small swab inside your vagina for 20 seconds; it doesn’t have to go in too far,” says the BC Cancer website.

BC Cancer says the kits are as effective as traditional pap smears, but won’t replace them altogether.

Women whose results come back positive will need to book in with a doctor for a follow-up appointment. People can expect to receive results from the kit in the mail within four to six weeks.

The good news for unattached patients needing a follow up is that BC Cancer will connect you with a clinic. It’s not yet clear where patients will be sent in Vernon, however.

People are encouraged to self-screen if they are between the ages of 25 and 69 and haven't received a pap test in three or more years or completed an HPV test in five or more years.

Anyone who has had their cervix removed, is currently pregnant, using a pessary, and/or experiencing HPV symptoms, such as bleeding between periods, is encouraged to contact their health-care provider for their specific screening options.

Kits are free of charge, and can be requested after Jan. 29 from a community health centre, by phone at 1-877-702-6566 or online at screeningbc.ca/cervix.