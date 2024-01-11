Parent worries for safety after vehicle smashes through fence at Vernon elementary school

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon parent says she's concerned about people driving too fast on Vernon's Pottery Road after an unknown vehicle smashed through the fence at Hillview Elementary School overnight.

Marie says tracks show the driver clearly went off the road, manoeuvred around playground equipment and went back through the fence on the Francis Street side of the school before leaving the scene.

"What if this was during school hours and kids were there, playing?" she questions.

"People need to slow down during winter or anytime ... They drive like idiots down this road even when it's school hours."

Marie says police were called to the scene and were taking photos of the damage as well as gathering pieces of the vehicle left in the snow.

The mother of two says the incident leaves her worried for the safety of all the children at the Vernon school.

"You can see the tracks coming down Pottery Road and then going into the fence, into the playground area, and then back out," she says.